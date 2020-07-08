SUNBURY — Authorities have identified the human remains found on Saturday in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County, state police at Stongington reported.
The deceased male was identified as Joshua Phillippy, who was the subject of a missing person search out of Schuylkill County. Phillippy's age and hometown were not listed in the police news release.
State police at Frackville were investigating a report of a missing person whose clothing description matched that of the deceased, Stonington state police reported.
Police said Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley coordinated with dentist Dr. John Owens and his staff in identifying the remains through dental records.
Police said there is no evidence of foul play.
The remains were found in woods near Bates Road.
Police did not release any additional information.
— JOE SYLVESTER