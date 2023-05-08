MIFFLINBURG — There will be a water shutdown beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday as a result of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) construction work to install new water lines on Route 304.
The installation will be on the Route 304 hill to the reservoir tanks to replace aging water lines.
The shutdown will affect customers in the borough who are located in the following areas: Wisdom Drive Development and the 200 block of South 4th St.
Once the new water line has been tied in, later on in the day, water will be shut off to the booster station to bring the water lines back into service. Shutting off the booster station will cause the follow additional areas to be without water to remove any air locks: Mountview, Crestview, Lime Ridge, Old Orchard, Buggy Lane, Hilltop Lane, Quarry Road, Borough Line Road, Mensch Road and Pinnacle Lane.
Both shutdowns will require a boil water advisory for these areas.