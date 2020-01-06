By Eric Scicchitano
LEWISBURG — Preston Boop remained chair of the Union County Commissioners as he was elected by two first-time commissioners to lead the board.
Commissioners Stacy Richards and Jeff Reber voted during Monday’s reorganization meeting to retain Boop as the board chair.
The three were sworn into office earlier Monday at the county courthouse. Boop began his fifth four-year term. For Richards and Reber, the experience is fresh: neither served elected office before.
“We’re lucky to have such a stable county government,” Richards said. “It gives us a good platform to keep things moving forward.”
Reber, a Republican, led all candidates in November’s general election with 4,807 votes. He was followed by fellow Republican, Boop, with 4,690. Richards, a Democrat, earned the third seat with 2,831 votes.
Richards and Reber replace former commissioners John Showers, who retired, and John Mathias, who was defeated in the Republican primary election.
The commissioners settled on their respective board appointments: Boop, Penn State Extension, SEDA-COG; Richards, Sarah Title III (emergency response), Central PA Workforce Development Corp., Union-Snyder Area Agency on Aging; Reber, Columbia Montour Snyder Union Counties of Central Pennsylvania Service System (CMSU), Children & Youth, FOCUS Central PA.
The new board continues to work with an interim chief clerk, the lead administrator for Union County government.
The board offered an unidentified candidate the full-time job and is negotiating terms of employment, according to Boop. Five candidates were interviewed, he said.
“Probably, any one of the five could have done the job. Obviously, there was distinction between all those candidates. No two looked alike in their qualifications,” Boop said.
The position pays between $80,000 and $100,000, depending on experience. Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director, served in the interim role since April. He’s expressed no interest in taking the job full-time.
Boop said last month that 28 candidates applied for the position. It was the second round in which the county sought applicants. The former board of commissioners called the initial search a failed endeavor in the fall when none of the 40 initial applicants were chosen for the job.