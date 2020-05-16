HARRISBURG — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Harrisburg seized more than 86,000 counterfeit Pokemon action figurines destined to an address in Snyder County this week.
In a media release on Friday, CBP reported the shipment contained 15 boxes that contained a combined 86,400 Pokemon toy action figures appraised at $603,936.
Working with the trademark holder, CBP confirmed that the figurines were counterfeit. Officers seized the shipment for violating U.S. intellectual property rights.
The figurines are small and pose a potential choking hazard to children. Additionally, counterfeit toys tend to be coated in excessive levels of lead paint. No lead testing was conducted on these toys.
CBP protects businesses and consumers through an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) enforcement program. The importation of counterfeit merchandise can cause significant revenue loss, damage the U.S. economy and threaten the health and safety of the American people, according to the CBP.
The People’s Republic of China (mainland China and Hong Kong) remained the primary source economy for seized counterfeit and pirated goods, accounting for 83 percent of all IPR seizures and 92 percent of the estimated MSRP value of all IPR seizures.