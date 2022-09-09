LEWISBURG — The Borough of Lewisburg will begin its fall leaf pick-up season on Sept. 19. Only leaves should be raked into piles along the curb on residents’ regularly scheduled street cleaning days.
Motorists are reminded that leaf pickup requires that the “no parking” restrictions be honored the entire time posted on the street signs. Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the borough will tow vehicles in violation of the parking requirements.
The last day for leaf pickup will be Friday, Nov. 25.
Market Street residents should place leaves along the curb for pickup between 6 and 7 a.m. on Mondays.
The borough will conduct its curbside collection of tree trimmings Oct. 17 through Oct. 21. This one-time event will follow the normal street maintenance schedule.
Tree trimmings should be bundled. Trimmings must be no larger than 2 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length. All other tree trimmings can be taken to the brush pile located behind the Wolf Field Complex (off of St. Anthony Street) during normal hours of operation — Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon.