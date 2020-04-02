LEWISBURG — The borough extended its mode of special operation until at least May 1, according to Borough Manager William Lowthert.
Curbside collection of brush and limbs is canceled for the week of April 13-17. Trash will be collected April 10, which is Good Friday, due to Lycoming County Landfill’s weekend closures.
The borough office and public works buildings remain closed to the public in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. That includes the tax collector’s use of council chambers and all scheduled meetings at the office.
Borough council and commission meetings will be held at the discretion of the chairpersons.
Also closed: Wolfe Field Athletic Complex, Kidsburg Playground, D.F. Green Playground and Fields, recycling center, brush pile.
Parking restrictions are lifted specific to metered parking, street cleaning and municipal lots with the exception of violations of handicapped parking.
Street sweeping and routine borough maintenance work is on hold.
The borough maintains minimal staffing. Staff can be reached from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 570-523-3614 and office@lewisburgborough.org. Hard copy items that need to be dropped off at the borough office can be placed inside the silver drop box on the South Fifth Street side of the borough building, near the staff entrance door.