WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Borough Council meeting originally scheduled for Monday night, July 10, has been moved to July 24.
On that date it will be a combined workshop and general council meeting.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 10, 2023 @ 4:56 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.