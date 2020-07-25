LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough and SEDA-Council of Governments are working to renew a certification through the Community Rating System (CRS) that discounts residents’ flood insurance.
Lewisburg is a Class 8 CRS community, which provides a 10-percent premium discount for all properties in the Special Flood Hazard Area and a 5-percent discount for all other properties. Anyone not in the Special Flood Hazard Area may still qualify for a lower-cost Preferred Risk Policy, according to SEDA-COG.
Flood information is available at Borough Office, 55 S. Fifth St., and the Public Library for Union County at 255 Reitz Blvd.
For more information, contact Borough Manager William Lowthert at 570-523-3614. To learn more about SEDA-COG’s Flood Resiliency Program, visit https://seda-cog.org/departments/flood-resiliency/.