LEWISBURG — The Department of Community and Economic Development provided Lewisburg Borough $300,000 in Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funds to construct a bathroom at Hufnagle Park.
The grant is the smallest of four awards announced totaling $3.7 million. The other projects are in Greene, Mifflin and Fayette counties.
Hufnagle Park has portable restrooms presently. DCED notes that use of the park in Lewisburg’s downtown has increased during the pandemic as people seek outdoor recreation.
Hufnagle Park will undergo major changes in 2021. The borough has been planning floodplain restoration and mitigation along Bull Run, a portion of which has already begun, the creation of a new mixed-use path through the park that springs from the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail portion east of Route 15 and the addition of nature-play areas in Hufnagle Park incorporating natural playground features. These projects total approximately $1.6 million with Lewisburg Neighborhoods having previously secured a combined $1.35 million in grants.
The bathroom would be a separate but complementary project. Borough Manager William Lowthert said a potential timeline for its construction isn’t yet confirmed.
