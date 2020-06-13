LEWISBURG — The borough office reopens by appointment only beginning Monday while the brush and mulch piles resume normal Saturday hours starting June 20.
The changes come as Union County moved into the green status in the state’s color-coded reopening plan from the coronavirus shutdown.
To schedule an appointment to visit the borough office, call 570-523-3614. Face coverings will be required barring a medical condition preventing such use.
The brush and mulch piles will resume Saturday hours next week, 8 a.m. to noon. The piles continue to operate 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Only one vehicle will be permitted into the area at a time. Face coverings and social distancing are required. For a fee schedule or information on permissible items for drop-off, contact the borough office or visit www.lewisburgborough.org.
The borough recycling center will open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays only until further notice. No Saturday hours are scheduled.