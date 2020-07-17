DANVILLE — Borough council decided this week to combine two funds to create a vehicle replacement fund for the Danville Fire Police.
Borough Fire Chief John Buckenberger asked council at its meeting Tuesday to combine the borough's tanker and grant match funds to create the vehicle fund. He said there currently was $1,500 in each of the funds.
In other matters at the meeting, council granted approval to Patrolman Eric Routch to join the Columbia-Montour S.W.A.T. team. Police Chief Jon Swank said the cost to the borough would be "minimal."
Council also approved the hiring of Eric DePhillips as a water plant operator. He will start at $21.94 per hour because he already is certified.