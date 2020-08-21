LEWISBURG — A press conference scheduled for Monday is being organized by Lewisburg Borough officials to highlight measures taken to educate the public about COVID-19 and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The event is set for 2 p.m. at Hufnagle Park with William Cameron Engine House hosting in the event of bad weather.
Efforts to be highlighted in collaboration with the regional Spotlight: Orange campaign include the regional Chamber of Commerce created the Responsible Re-entry program; the Statewide Chamber of Business and Industry launched the Bringing Back PA and #WhyIWearIt campaigns; Evangelical Community Hospital has been at the forefront of the ongoing pandemic response; Bucknell University has rolled out its Bucknell Together reopening plan; and Lewisburg Borough combines initiatives like open air dining and park picnic circles with an ongoing commitment to public health, safety and continuity of services.
“All of these projects share a central goal of uplifting our community during this challenging time. The regional umbrella of Spotlight: Orange communicates the intention to be proactive about public health,” according to a press release announcing the event.