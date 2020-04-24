LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough continues operating in special operations mode through May 10 at least, Borough Manager William Lowthert announced Thursday.
Trash collection continues on the regular schedule. First-quarter bills will be mailed to property owners the first week of May. Mail payment to the borough office at 55 S. Fifth St. Payments can be dropped off at the building’s dropbox near the staff entrance on the Fifth Street side.
Urgent maintenance activities will begin, including limited street sweeping in order to keep storm drains clear of debris. Tickets won’t be issued to vehicles parked along the street-sweeping route.
The borough office and public works buildings remain closed. Also closed: Wolfe Field Athletic Complex, Kidsburg Playground, D.F. Green Playground and Fields, recycling center, brush pile.
Borough council and commission meetings will be held at the discretion of the chairpersons.
Parking restrictions are lifted specific to metered parking, street cleaning and municipal lots with the exception of violations of handicapped parking.
The borough maintains minimal staffing. Staff can be reached from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at 570-523-3614 and office@lewisburgborough.org. Hard copy items can be dropped into the borough office drop.