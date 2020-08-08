MIFFLINBURG — The borough police department seeks information into the theft of a pair of Black Lives Matter signs from the front of a resident’s home on the 200 block of Market Street.
Detective Mark Bailey said the thefts occurred at 2:12 a.m. July 23 and 12:05 p.m. Aug. 5. Video surveillance footage recorded both incidents, Bailey said.
In the first incident, Bailey said a vehicle, possibly a white Ford Mustang, slows near the home as a front-seat passenger reaches from the vehicle window to snatch the sign. The second incident occurred when a dark four-door sedan stopped outside the home with an occupant exiting the vehicle to steal the sign.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bailey at 570-966-1027.