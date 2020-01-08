NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough has begun Christmas tree pick-up. The final dates for pick-up will be Jan.13-15. Pickup will follow the no-parking signs posted on the streets. On these three final days, the trees must be on the curb by 8 a.m. Christmas trees must be placed between the curb and sidewalk, Borough officials said. Do not place them in the streets. Trees will not be picked up if they are covered with bags or have any type of ornaments or trimmings, including tinsel, on them.
— RICK DANDES