TURBOTVILLE — PA American Water will be replacing 450 feet of unreliable sewer main with PVC in a project that starts this Friday. Additionally they will be replacing each sewer lateral with PVC to the tree space, adding clean outs on each one.
The location of the work is Broadway Street, from Church Street to East Golf Street. Weather permitting, the contractor, Dave Gutelius Excavating, will be completed by end of August.
Temporary street restoration will be completed in the fall of 2023 and final restoration in the spring of 2024. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., work on weekends and evenings is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule.