LEWISBURG — Preliminary plans for a three-pronged project in and near Hufnagle Park will be submitted to PennDOT for review and approval in the coming weeks, according to Kim Wheeler, the borough’s special projects coordinator and grants manager.
The borough is embarking on a project in the Bull Run Greenway to restore the floodplain, mitigate flooding, extend the rail trail and develop nature-play areas in Hufnagle Park. Lewisburg Neighborhoods secured a combined $1,350,000 in state and federal funding for the project.
PennDOT will be the first government agency to review the proposal. The plans must also be cleared by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources as well as the state and federal emergency management agencies, Wheeler said.
“Once it gets through those processes, the engineering team will work on developing final design plans that are intended to go out for bid by November 2020,” Wheeler said.
The stream restoration component, Wheeler said, requires permits from state Department of Environmental Protection and approval by the Army Corp of Engineers. Wheeler expects permit applications to be submitted by the end of February.
“All of this is on schedule with where this project should be at this point,” Wheeler said.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO