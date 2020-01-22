LEWISBURG — Ellen Ruby, executive director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said she will apply to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to be re-designated as a Main Street Community for an additional five years.
The designation allows priority for specific state grants for downtown initiatives, Ruby said.
As part of the re-designation application, Ruby said business owners and consumers will be surveyed.
Ruby noted that entrants are sought for the Polar Bear Plunge at the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival at 2 p.m. Feb. 8. Registration information is available under the Events section of the Downtown Lewisburg page on Facebook.
The festival as a whole is on Feb. 7-8. Ruby said there are 36 sculptures to be displayed along Market Street and three additional features in Hufnagle Park — the most since she’s been with the Partnership.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO