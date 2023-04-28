SUNBURY — Boscov’s Department Stores announced it will allow Bed Bath and Beyond customers to bring their mailed BB&B coupons to any Boscov's store and exchange it for $10 off any one purchase of $50 or more throughout the store from now until May 31.
Jim Boscov, CEO and chairman of Boscov’s, said, “We’re happy to make those BB&B coupons useful and introduce shoppers to Boscov’s at the same time. They’ll find that we carry many of the same products they’re used to seeing plus a store full of other departments including apparel, cosmetics, jewelry, handbags and more. Best of all, they’ll discover that they don’t need a coupon at Boscov’s to get the best prices every day of the week”.
Based in Reading, Boscov’s operates 49 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio.