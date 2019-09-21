Motorists driving south on Route 147 can enter Sunbury again from Northumberland after the Pennsylvania Department Transportation on Thursday completed work on the southbound King Street lanes leading to the Priestley Bridge.
The southbound lane had been closed since the third week in July.
Commuters heading south had been following a detour through Northumberland into Shamokin Dam and then back across Veterans Memorial Bridge to enter Sunbury and continue along Route 147 south, PennDOT's Kim Smith said on Friday.
The detour, caused by full-depth reconstruction, was part of the next, and most complicated phase of the four-year $13.7 million Duke, Route 11 road construction project, said PennDOT assistant construction engineer Ted Deptula. The project involved road work on King Street in the area from the bridge to the traffic light at Water Street. This phase, when complete, reconstructs King Street between Priestley Ave. and King Street Park.
The opening of two-way traffic at the Northumberland Borough side of the Priestley Bridge was a relief to Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard, on Friday.
"I know this was an inconvenience for a lot of people, including myself. I believe PennDOT heard from people who were very frustrated by the detour," he said.
"I am grateful that construction finished earlier than had been predicted," Berard continued. This phase of the road work was originally expected to be finished by Thanksgiving."
"I'm also guessing," he said, "that businesses on Sunbury's Fourth Street are pleased. I know people in Norry who regularly shop at Weis Markets on Fourth, or the Fourth Street Plaza, who changed their minds and shopped elsewhere because of the detour."
Berard, all along, had been preaching patience to motorists. "The end result will speak for itself," he said. "We're nearing the end of the entire project — next year."