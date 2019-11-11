LEWISBURG — American Legion Post 182 welcomed an audience of more than 100 people Monday night to observe Veterans Day and watch local Boy Scout Troop 538's Court of Honor Ceremony.
U.S. Congressman Fred Keller, R-12, Kreamer, welcomed the crowd on "this special day. What we are are doing here today," he said, "is just an example of what we can do to pay back what we owe our veterans — and that is making sure that we always remember. That we pass down from one generation to another what our great Republic stands for; what our Flag stands for; and what our veterans have done for us."
The American Flag, he said, is recognized as a force for good, "the greatest nation on the face of the earth. And the reason our nation is so great is because of our veterans."
As part of the evening's agenda, scout Nick Mahoney's Eagle Scout project involved the presentation of a new Flag retirement dropbox, and then a Flag disposal ceremony — one that involves the ceremonial burning of a tattered flag. This was done outside of the American Legion Post facility, on Buffalo Valley Road.
The Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags, Mahoney told the crowd that stood around an outside fire, is outlined in Resolution No. 440, passed by the 19th National Convention of The American Legion. The ceremony has been an integral part of the American Legion ritual since that date.
Post Commander Bob Frangione and 1st Vice Commander Dave Bridge, watched with pride as more than 100 people, many of whom were related to the Boy Scouts and Cub Scout Pack 3538, came to watch the entire ceremony, both inside and outside.
Bridge, a Vietnam veteran, said he was just "sitting back and enjoying the evening," and said, "the scouts had done well putting together the entire evening's program."
After the disposal of the flag, everyone moved back inside the American Legion Post for the Court of Honor, where Scouts and their families came together to receive rank advancement, merit badges, and other awards.