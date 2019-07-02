NORTHUMBERLAND — It's probably the best-kept secret every year in Northumberland Borough — the identity of the Pineknotter of the Year award winner, given by the Kiwanis Club to someone whose public service and volunteerism in the community is exemplary, and worth applauding.
This year, Mike Williams of Kiwanis, gave the 2019 honor to a very surprised Brenda Boughner, who accepted the award on stage during intermission at Pineknotter Day's first full night of entertainment, featuring the Re-Creation troupe of singers and dancers.
"My husband didn't even tell me," she said after the ceremony. "I asked him, 'who is going to win this year's award?' and he wouldn't say."
Boughner is a well-deserved recipient, McWilliams said on stage, to a crowd of more than 500 people.
"She makes lap robes for nursing facilities and blankets for children with cancer," he said.
Boughner is also a Sunday school teacher and Bible school teacher at Sunbury Bible Church.
"Brenda is a past president of Kiwanis, and currently the secretary of Kiwanis," McWilliams said. "She has helped us set up Pineknotter Days for many years and even helps hook up electricity for vendors."
"I do what I can to help," she said. "It's just what I've done for years when I moved here."
Earlier in the evening, the CItizens of the Year Awards went to four Northumberland school-based children. From Northumberland Christian School, Grace Spaide, daughter of Jessica and Michael Spaide, and James Geise, Jr., son of James and Michelle Geise.
Two honorees came from Shikellamy Middle School: Carly Harter, daughter of Craig and Heather Harter, and Caden Balliet, son of Matthew and Tessa Balliet.