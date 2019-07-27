SUNBURY — Thousands of screaming Bret Michaels fans packed Spyglass Ridge Winery on Saturday night and they weren’t disappointed.
The famed lead singer of iconic rock 'n’ roll band Poison hit the stage at Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury and the screaming fans could be heard throughout the Valley.
“What an awesome night and Bret Michaels is just a pure class act,” Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said. “We were all excited for him to return to Sunbury and he gave us one heck of a show.”
Michaels, who performed at Spyglass in 2017, promised fans then he would return after some technical issues occurred during his performance. The show in 2017 was delayed by about 45 minutes and Michaels told the crowd they hadn’t seen the last of him.
“I was ready with my duct tape and tool belt,” Michaels joked. “I am just so happy to be back to my home state of Pennsylvania and happy to be back to Sunbury to see all my old friends.”
Michaels spent the day at the winery mingling with workers and band members while enjoying the perfect weather for a concert.
“I love this place,” Michaels said. “This is the perfect place for a show and what a better way to spend the day then with my friends and family.”
Jen Mercado, of New Jersey, said she made the trip to see her favorite singer.
“He’s amazing and I saw this online and had to come, “ she said. “What a perfect show and night.”