SUNBURY — Business has been booming at Brewer’s Outlet in Sunbury this week after the governor called for non-essential businesses to close their doors during the 2019 coronavirus outbreak.
Owner Cory Fasold said Monday was the “biggest day in beer sales history” at the store. Thirsty customers rushed to 231 Reagan St. on Monday after the announcement to purchase their preferred beverages.
“It put panic in everyone. Everybody came to stock up,” said Fasold. “It took a half-hour to check out. It was the longest line I’ve ever seen. We’ve been in business for 40 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Fasold said the following days were not near as drastic but still busier than normal. Brewer’s will keep regular business hours.
“People are still walking in and shopping, but we do have people who come ask for beer instead of roaming around,” he said.
The distributor also has water, which he has been selling a lot of as well, he said.
“I’m trying to satisfy the needs of our customers. It’s something I need to do,” he said.
Patrick Maloney, of Maloney’s Beer Distributor in Danville, said Monday was one of their busiest times in recent memory. Many people came in and purchased multiple cases at a time, he said.
“We felt confident that we have some essential items here,” said Maloney. “We sell water, we sell food, and we feel we are in the same line as a convenience store. And people want their alcohol.”
There were discussions about curbside pick up and limiting the number of people allowed in the store, but the customer base didn’t stay consistent with Monday. They scrub high-touch areas every hour as well, he said.
Employees were told they didn’t have to work if they didn’t feel comfortable, he said.
“Everybody coming in is happy we’re staying open,” he said.