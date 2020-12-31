If you thought 2020 was a dumpster fire, a Lewisburg brewery might have been the place for you on New Year's Eve.
The Jackass Brewery in Lewisburg brought in the new year with a mini-Dumpster fire, letting people put their 2020 calendars in a burn barrel on Thursday afternoon.
“It’s just a way to have a fun end of the year. We’ve all gone through a lot of hardships this year and it’s a way to make a clean break of 2020 and take a positive step toward 2021,” said co-owner Skip Kratzer.
Bob Thomas, of Lewisburg and his dog, Louie, came by to try and get a bit of good karma and beer while there.
“It’s just a ritual but it works for me,” Thomas said after dropping his calendar in. “I want to get 2020 behind me like everyone else. I’m looking forward to a better new year.”
"Things have been a challenge but the love and support we've felt from people, patrons, friends and family, guests, it’s been terrific,” brewery co-owner Larry Winans said.
As for anything new in store for the brewery in the coming new year, “we’re less than a year old so everything is new,” said Kratzer.
“We want to have fun. We want to bring people together, bring the community together so that people can get reconnected. We will look at anything we can to do that,” said Winans.