LEWISBURG — The vibe fermenting at the nearly opened Jackass Brewing Company is simple enough: Have fun, make friends and, above all, be yourself.
Newly constructed along Route 45 in East Buffalo Township, the Valley’s latest craft brewery and eatery officially opens Wednesday. It measures at 4,350 square feet, seats 96 customers at tables and the bar — plus additional dog-friendly seating outdoors — and begins with 18 employees, all full-time.
Co-owners Skip Kratzer and Larry Winans focused on enhancing the communal spirit inherent at craft brewpubs.
The beer names, certainly the brew itself, can kickstart a conversation. The brunch and main menus are designed to be sharable. Long tables invite friends and strangers to meet each other. Board games can be pulled out and played. Cellphones are encouraged to be put away.
When weather permits, the outdoors will be welcomed inside through multiple window-lined garage bay doors — easy access to a fire pit, corn hole boards and a bike rack just steps away from the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.
“We’re really happy with it. It’s exactly what we envisioned,” Winans said Thursday, walking through the industrial-style interior of the restaurant built from the ground up over the past year.
That vision was refined by trips Kratzer and Winans made to breweries coast to coast. Time spent on barstools is what kickstarted the idea for Jackass Brewing in the first place.
Longtime friends Winans and Kratzer met one night at the former Vic’s Pub, just across from where their brewery sits now. A dentist by trade, Winans wasn’t a home-brewer but does have a chemistry background. Kratzer, a fourth-grade teacher, began home-brewing nearly 20 years ago. He kept the bucket and book his wife gave him to jumpstart the hobby-turned-business way back in 2001.
As Winans tells it, that night inside Vic’s the two spoke all about beer. Kratzer turned to him and asked a question.
“So, you want to brew beer?” Winans recalled.
He did, and so they did.
They worked in small batches and over time, refined recipes for the seven-barrel brewing system installed at Jackass Brewing. They have about 60 recipes they could feature on their 12-tap system — a system that features some offerings from Troeg’s Independent Brewing.
The craft brew market is robust. Visitors and residents in the Valley can find a brewery in almost every town, including Northumberland, Shamokin, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Danville, Sunbury and Selinsgrove. As a whole, Pennsylvania ranks behind none. The Keystone State ranked tops in craft beer production in 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to industry trade groups.
Kratzer sees it as an advantage.
“The beautiful thing about the craft beer market is that people are primed to try stuff,” Kratzer said.
Jackass Brewing’s menus, beer and food are diverse in flavor and wholly unique in name.
For the beer, there’s the "Random Walking Nun," as an easy-drinking American IPA; "Mules Milk," a milk stout; "Foggy Doo," a traditional citrusy New England IPA; "Dumbass Porter" features hints of coffee and chocolate; "Juicey Er Ass" is a double IPA, New England style.
Executive Chef Brian Huff works some of the flavors into specific dishes, like using "Mules Milk" in the housemade whole grain mustard. All sauces are made in-house, actually. There’s no walk-in freezer at Jackass Brewing, almost every ingredient is fresh.
Sliders, flatbreads, salads, tacos and brunch items make up the food menus.
“Our chef is a rock star,” Kratzer said.
The brewery’s full name isn’t on the exterior signs — The Brewing Company is used to appease some who challenged the use of the word “jackass” — but is emblazoned on anything one would expect inside the business’s walls.
Jackass Brewing Company is located at 2268 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. Sara Robinson Erdley is the general manager. Learn more about Jackass Brewing Company including hours of operation at its frequently updated Facebook page, @jackassbrewingcompany, and at www.jackassbrewingcompany.com