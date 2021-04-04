DANVILLE — On Friday, April 9, Rock God Brewing Company is releasing a hazy session IPA to support Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day 2021 and celebrate women in the craft beer industry.
This new brew is called These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ after the rock song by Nancy Sinatra. The brewery names all of its drinks after rock songs.
Along with the new beer, Homestead Barbecue food truck will provide wood-fired pulled pork and chicken sandwiches. Beer will be available on draft and in 16-ounce four-packs or by growlers. A portion of the beer sales will go to the Pink Boots Society.
“The Pink Boots Society promotes and raises money to help women going into the brewery profession,” said Ben Yagle, co-owner along with Gary Ernest of Rock God Brewing Company, at 459 Rooney Avenue. “Our bartender is going to Penn Tech and asked if we could do something for Pink Boots Day.”
Jenn Ulmer, beer tender at Rock God Brewery, is currently enrolled in the brewing sciences program at Penn College of Technology, in Williamsport. She’s always been interested in craft beers, which are predominantly made by men. She said she kind of “stumbled into” the program when she saw an advertisement at school.
“It’s kind of weird to be interested in craft beers,” she said. “All you see are pictures of guys with beards drinking and making craft beers. Which is fine. They’re all good at it. But there should be more diversity.”
Yagle and Ernest were happy to purchase this year’s Pink Boots Blend, created by the Pink Boots Society teamed with a hops supplier. All participants in the Pink Boots program were asked to create a beer using that particular hops blend.
“They used a bunch of fruit in it,” Yagle said. “It smells like peach and citrus. But the taste is more of the tropical fruits. It is quite good, actually.”
Yagle, Ulmer and beer tenders Emily Stine and Katie Jenkins created These Boots Are Made For Walkin’ along with help from other Rock God Brewing Company workers. Yagle explained hazy beers were originally called New England style IPAs, made with a lot of oats and wheat and using yeast with low flocculation — the yeast takes a while to drop out, giving the beer its hazy appearance. While IPAs tend to have a bitter quality, the hops in the Pink Boots blend create fruity tones.
These Boots Are Made For Walkin' is a sessionable beer, which means that it has a low alcohol content, theoretically allowing more beers to be drunk in one session, Ulmer said.
“It’s more approachable,” she said. “The hops really give it a peach aroma and flavor.”
A lot of hops were added during the fermentation process, Yagle said, resulting in the tropical fruit flavor.
“That’s why people enjoy it so much,” he said. “It’s definitely appealing."
Ulmer is thankful for the support she’s received from Yagle and Ernest, including their cooperation with the Pink Boots Day brew.
“I really appreciate Ben and Gary,” she said. “They’ve kind of taken me under their wings and given me real world experience. I don’t know of any female brewers around here. This is a great way to get the word out about them.”
For his part, Yagle recalled his parents telling him he could be whatever he wanted to be.
“They always supported me. I certainly won’t stand in the way of somebody else,” he said. “There’s no reason why you can’t do something.”
Ulmer hopes people will come out to support women in the brewing industry and the Pink Boots Society, which provides scholarships to women who wish to study craft beer brewing. She looks forward to hearing what people think of the brew.
“I think it will appeal to a wide variety of people,” she said, adding that she brainstormed to find rock songs pertaining to women. “I have a playlist for the release date.”
Yagle cited the bar’s friendly service and welcoming atmosphere and said he too looks forward to serving the new brew to customers. On April 24, Rock God will celebrate its 4th anniversary.
“Our place is very laid back, very relaxing,” he said. “And of course, we always have rock music playing.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com