SUNBURY — One thousand people will taste wine and beer and mingle near the city's riverfront at the 7th Brews on Lake Augusta event on Saturday.
Over the past six years, the Brews on Lake Augusta wine-and-beer-tasting festival has become one of Sunbury’s premier events, and a major fundraiser for Sunbury Revitilization Inc. and the Hill Neighborhood Council.
SRI board member and Hill Neighborhood board member Chris Reis said the day will consist of more than 25 wineries, breweries and distilleries and the money goes to a good cause.
"Not only will we have the wine and beer but we will have live entertainment as well as axe throwing for people to enjoy," Reis said. "The money raised on this goes right back into the community on various city events held throughout the year."
Reis said the day will also consist of food vendors and some surprises.
"There will be an alcohol-infused whoopie pie vendor," Reis said.
Large, covered tents are placed around throughout the event to protect people from the sun and provide a place to sit, drink and eat, Reis said.
Tickets are on sale until Saturday morning at Brewers Outlet, Eclipse Craft Brewing and online at Event Brite.
Tickets are $35 pre-sale and $40 at the door. The event starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 5 p.m.
"This is a great way to come enjoy the beautiful riverfront park and try some local wine, beer and spirits," Reis said.
SRI board member Cory Fasold said the group is excited for the event.
"We look forward to this every year," Fasold said. "It's always a nice time for everyone."
The following will be in attendance, Three Beards Brewing; Eclipse Craft Brewing Co.; Lancaster Brewing Co.; Log Tavern Brewing; New Trail Brewing Co.; Rusty Rail Brewing Co.; Straub Brewery Inc.; Troegs Independent Brewing; Yards Brewing Co.; Civil War Cider Co.; Natural Light; Great Lakes Brewing Co.; D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc.; Stoudts Brewing Co.; New Belgium Brewing; 5 Schmucks Winery; Burnt Timbers Winery; Iron Vines Winery; Kulpmont Winery; ReKlaimed Vines; Timber Ridge Winery; Whispering Oaks Vineyard; Big Spring Spirits; Hazard's Distillery; Jack Azz Distilling LLC.; and Rebel Hive Meadery.
"If you have never been to one of these events you really should come and see for yourself how much fun it is," Fasold said. "There are so many of these around now but ours is truly something special right down by the river."