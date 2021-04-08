LEWISBURG — Union County Bridge No. 19 on Walbash Road over Rapid Run in West Buffalo Township will be closed periodically beginning April 19.
The periodic closure is for site preparation and utility work. It will then be closed indefinitely beginning June 15 for a bridge deck replacement and other improvements. A detour will be posted.
The existing 50-foot long single-span steel bridge was built in 1935 and reconditioned in 1958.
Union County Commissioners are using financial assistance from the Federal Highway Administration and PennDOT to cover 95% of the replacement costs. The county’s 5% share will be paid using funds specific for bridgework.
Investment in this project is part of a larger multi-million dollar capital program that will replace and rehabilitate eight county bridges over the next three years. Union County owns a total of 26 bridges on local roadways.
