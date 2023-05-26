DORNSIFE — Motorists are advised a bridge painting project will begin Tuesday on Route 225 in Dornsife, Little Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the contractor will begin painting the truss bridge over Mahanoy Creek.
The bridge will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed in September. PennDOT officials said.
Jupiter Painting Contracting Co. is the primary contractor on this $1.3 million project.
Motorists should be alert, slow down and drive with caution through the work zone, officials said.