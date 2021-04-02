Bridge to close beginning April 12 for replacement

LEWISBURG — Union County Bridge No. 1, located on Masser Road (T-526) over White Deer Hole Creek in Gregg Township, will close for an extended period beginning April 12.
The existing 56-foot long steel open grate bridge was originally built in 1950. It will be replaced with a concrete deck and geosynthetic reinforced soil abutments placed behind the existing masonry abutments. The upgrade is meant to better support modern traffic volumes and loads.
The public is advised to follow the posted detour.
This project is part of a larger multi-million dollar bridge capital improvement program sponsored by the Union County Commissioners that will replace and rehabilitate eight county bridges over the next three years using a combination of federal, state and county funds that are restricted to bridge maintenance and replacement.