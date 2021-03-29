MIFFLINBURG — Union County Bridge No. 12 in Limestone Township, located on Long Road (T-321) over Sweitzers Run near the intersection with Route 304, will be closed for an extended period of time beginning April 19.
The closure is required so the existing bridge can be replaced with a new structure that can carry modern traffic and loads. During the closure, the public is advised to follow the posted detour and to remain patient while the infrastructure is upgraded.
The existing 24-foot long bridge was originally built in 1920 and was reconditioned in 1954 but has reached the end of its useful life. The Union County Commissioners are utilizing financial assistance from the Federal Highway Administration and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to cover 95 percent of the replacement costs. The county’s 5 percent local share will be paid using Act 13 natural gas tax funds that are restricted for use on county-owned bridges that are in poor condition.