NORTHUMBERLAND — A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing bridge cleaning and lighting repair work on several area bridges along Routes 11 and 405 this week in Northumberland borough in Northumberland County.
Starting today through Friday, crews will be working on bridges at the following locations: Route 11 Barry King Bridge; Route 405 Edison Bridge; and Route 405 Priestly Bridge. Work will take place in both northbound and southbound lanes during the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Motorists can expect shoulder closures and/or a single lane restriction where work is being performed.
Motorists should be slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.