MILTON — A Williamsport real estate broker introduced himself to the Milton School District board of directors at Tuesday night's meeting, and offered his services in the event they decided they wanted to sell Montandon Elementary School, which officially closed down on July 1.
Michael T. Roan of Roan Real Estate said he has sold 11 schools at auction.
"I have the experience," he said. "I know how to get you top dollar. That school is located on a great location. It's prime property and I know a lot of people would be interested in buying it, should you decide to go in that direction."
Roan suggested that the best way to maximize the price would be through a public auction.
"If you are going to market the school," he said, concluding, "I'd like to talk to you further."
Roan, after his presentation, said he did not want to reveal an estimated price yet on the property, although he had an idea of what it might sell for.
The transition from Montandon school to Baugher has begun.
The board approved several motions transferring 11 teachers and eight support staff members from Montandon to Baugher Elementary School.
Philip Heggenstaller's responsibilities were shifted from principal at White Deer Elementary School and Montandon Elementary School to principal at White Deer Elementary School and Baugher Elementary School.
A good portion of the meeting was reserved for discussion of the Baugher Elementary feasibility study and the costs estimated therein.
Some of the estimates "blew my mind," said School District Superintendent Cathy Keegan to John Howard, of Architectural Studio, of Emmaus.
For example, the costs surrounding either renovating what was there or expanding the area significantly, including an outside canopy, was the difference between $865,000 and lesser amounts.
The cost of repairing or renovating windows was significant. The HVAC estimates were also quite high.
Board President David Edinger and Keegan told Howard to return to the board with modified estimates.
After Howard, the board unanimously approved first-round funding of nearly $10 million. Bond Counsel Melissa Hughes said that interest rates were at 2.7 percent, a very good time to borrow money for these renovation projects. She reported that the District has maintained an A+ rating, "and that's very good," she said.