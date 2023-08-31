SUNBURY — A Brookhaven man faces felony strangulation charges after state police say he put his hands around the neck of a female, causing her not to be able to breathe.
Joseph Keenan, 35, of Creekside Drive, was arrested after the Aug. 24 incident, in which state police say they were dispatched to a home in Lower Mahoney Township.
Troopers were told the alleged victim was at a different residence and when police arrived they spoke to the female who said she was involved in a domestic dispute, according to court documents.
The woman allegedly told police Keenan put his hands around her neck and began to apply pressure, causing her to not be able to breathe, police said.
The woman allegedly told troopers Keenan also slammed her head off a concrete wall outside her residence, but she was able to escape to a family member's home, according to court documents.
Keenan will now appear before Sunbury Senior District Judge Alan Page for a preliminary hearing at a later date.