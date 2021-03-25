SUNBURY — A Sunbury Councilman wants to explain to the public why he continues to be the lone "no" vote for proclamations proposed by Mayor Kurt Karlovich.
Councilman Josh Brosious, who is also running unopposed for the Republican nomination for mayor, said he has been receiving messages and feedback from concerned public members about his decision to vote no on proclamations.
"I want to be clear that I am 100 percent absolutely in favor of every proclamation that was proposed," he said. "The issue I have is we do not have to vote on them and there is no ordinance or law saying we do."
Brosious said since he was elected to council nearly two years ago, Karlovich has never asked him or any council member if they had a suggestion on a proclamation.
"I do not believe that I personally should be favoring only one group of people, cause or organization because there are many great causes, people and organizations out there," Brosious said. "Who am I to say who should be brought to light from month to month and especially when I was never asked for my input. The only time this was discussed was Monday night when Councilman (Jim) Eister asked the mayor if any councilmember could propose a proclamation."
Brosious said he believes Karlovich has the best interest at heart and supports the public like the rest of council but that the mayor can simply read them without a vote.
"Again, I want to state that I believe all of these proclamations and causes deserve recognition," he said. "I said this from the beginning that I would not vote for any of them because we don't have to, but I will continue to support the groups in any way that I can. I have many friends that are part of these groups and I support them like I support our entire community."
Eister questioned Karlovich at Monday's council meeting and Karlovich told Eister he was allowed to bring a proclamation to council to vote on.
Karlovich said Brosious can vote however he chooses.
"Anybody can request their local council for a proclamation," Karlovich said. "You don't need to vote on them but I have had multiple people request that council vote on them so they knew the city accepted them. Why would you not want to show the people you represent you support them? That is what this vote is.
Karlovich said the votes are important.
"Our votes at those meetings are much more than just a conversation because they leave a lasting impact on everyone who calls Sunbury home," Karlovich said.
"We are the elected leaders and these positions we hold are much more important than any one of us on the board."
Karlovich said that just because one group is awarded a day, it doesn't mean another group can't be awarded the same day in a proclamation.
"It's all about bringing awareness to important causes," he said.
Councilman Chris Reis said the city should be supporting all groups.
"Council members or the mayor do not typically bring proclamations to the table themselves as they are brought to the city by groups of people who have something that is worth celebrating or honoring and it is turned into a proclamation," he said.
"We typically see proclamations honoring or remembering a group of people who is either going above and beyond to provide a service or a group that has fought through years of adversity to earn the right to proudly celebrate who they are or where they came from."
Reis said council members are elected to support the residents.
"We vote to show unanimous support for a group who needs our support or deserves our support and there is no reason we should not be voting," Reis said.
"To not vote would allow someone to be elected to serve everyone and hide behind not voting while not having everyone’s best interest at heart."