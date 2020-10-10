LEWISBURG — Charles W. Pursel thought back to 1977 when, as a 39-year-old man, he and his family began developing the Kelly Court Apartments complex north of Lewisburg.
Now 84 years old, Pursel sold the 72-unit complex to Mike and Rob Neidlinger. He drew parallels between himself when he started on the project and the brothers now taking over: similarly aged, rising in their respective businesses, not afraid of investments and associated risks.
“It’s been in our family for 43 years. Because of my age, I think it’s time to move on,” Pursel said. “It’s been a wonderfully enjoyable career and I’m very happy to pass it on to these young men.”
Adding in the 72 units at Kelly Court, the Neidlingers own 522 units combined across Central Pennsylvania. They’re based out of Carlisle and this is their first investment in the Valley.
They paid $3.2 million for the property in Kelly Township, Union County, according to Rob Neidlinger. He added that they’ll immediately invest an estimated $210,000 to replace all the roofs.
“Next week we have new roofs going on everything. That’s the first thing we’re going to be doing,” Mike Neidlinger said.
Rob Neidlinger said about 70 percent of the current resident population belongs to a subsidized housing program. The complex itself is no longer enrolled in the federal housing assistance program that Pursel joined as his family developed it.
The average rent stands at about $700 monthly, Rob Neidlinger said.
“We’re not trying to kick anyone out. We will raise rents slightly over time but we’re putting new roofs on. We’re going to be spending money on the property,” Rob Neidlinger said, adding he was brainstorming fixes to the playground at the complex, too.
The Neidlingers were attracted to the area, and the complex itself, because of its proximity to Lewisburg, shopping centers and local institutions like Bucknell University and Evangelical Community Hospital.
“It’s really attractive,” Rob Neidlinger said. “I’m excited to come visit, check on the property and come hang out in town.”
“I was here last week and played soccer with my kid right over there on the soccer field,” Mike Neidlinger said, pointing across JPM Road.