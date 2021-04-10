NORTHUMBERLAND — Brush collection for every residence within the borough limits will be available hte second Wednesday of each month between April and October, according to borough manager Jan Bowman.
Brush must be placed by the curb no later than 7 a.m. on the pick-up day. It must be less than four feet long and no larger than four inches in diameter, stacked neatly with butts all on one end and must originate from residents' properties only. Weeds, sticks, twigs and leaves must be placed in a neat pile or in an unlined can.
Brush must not be bagged; cannot include stumps, vines, grass clippings, sod, roots or root balls; may not restrict drainage or gutters; may not be in the street or sidewalk; and may not include trash, nails, building materials, dirt or rocks.