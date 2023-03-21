STATE COLLEGE — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory, warning residents that conditions are favorable for the spread of brush and wild fires.
A combination of low relative humidity, dry dead leaf litter and wind gusts between 15 and 20 mph at times will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across the southern half of Central Pennsylvania, especially south of Interstate 80, late this morning through the afternoon hours.
Relative humidity values will drop into the 15 to 25 percent range, and may locally drop as low as 10 percent this afternoon, the weather service report.
Residents should exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly.
For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at: dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire