Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON OVER CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN PENNSYLVANIA TO THE SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 80... A combination of low relative humidity, dry dead leaf litter and wind gusts between 15 and 20 mph at times will create an elevated risk of wildfire spread across the southern half of Central Pennsylvania late this morning through the afternoon hours. More specifically, this includes areas south of Interstate 80. Minimum relative humidity values will drop into the 15 to 25 percent range, and may locally drop as low as 10 percent this afternoon. Residents should exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.