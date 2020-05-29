LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough announced its brush and mulch piles will reopen Wednesday.
Both sites at the Wolfe Field Athletic Complex are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Face masks are mandatory at the sites, according to the borough, and borough staff won’t be assisting in loading and unloading materials.
Vehicle access will be limited and likely slow as part of established procedures to comply with social distancing measures. Visit the borough’s Facebook page for further details or call the office at 570-523-3614.
The borough’s recycling center opened May 20.