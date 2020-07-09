BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble's Alvina Krause Theatre will remain dark until at least mid-January.
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) announced on Thursday it was delaying the opening of its 43rd season due to the threat of COVID-19.
"As have many other performing arts organizations in the United States, we have carefully reviewed what is now known about the safety of indoor public performance while the threat of COVID-19 remains," BTE Managing Director Jon White-Spunner wrote in an email to patrons. "Based on that review, we have decided that it would be irresponsible for BTE to resume production and performances this fall."
He said there would be a detailed announcement about the theater's 2021 plans sometime before Thanksgiving.
"If in January, it is not possible to present a show in a way that ensures a reasonable degree of safety for our artists and audience, we won’t do so," White-Spunner added.
Bucknell University's Weis Center for the Performing Arts announced earlier this week it would not host any events the rest of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we do reopen in the spring, we will be implementing stringent protocols to keep patrons, artists and staff members safe, including expanded sanitation measures before, during and after performances and public health screenings that may include having your temperature taken," according to a news release from the center.