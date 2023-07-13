BLOOMSBURG — The New York Times bestselling tale of new friends and the perfect snack is hitting the stage at the Alvina Krause Theatre, compliments of the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE).
The adaptation of the beloved children’s book “Dragons Love Tacos” will run through July 23.
“Dragons Love Tacos,” written by Adam Rubin, is a children’s book that explores the humorous relationship between dragons and tacos. The story follows a young boy who throws a taco party for dragons — but he must be careful not to include any spicy salsa, as it will cause chaos and fire-breathing mayhem. With its playful tone and imaginative storyline, “Dragons Love Tacos” is a charming and entertaining story that appeals to audiences of any age.
Aaron White, a member of the Resident Acting Company of BTE, plays three roles in the play and is one of only two adults in the cast, which also includes 10 children. His main role is as “Man in Suit,” which serves as narrator of the play. In another role, he plays an expert in “dragonology.”
“I get to impart all the secrets of dragons to a young kid who’s having a tough time with his homework on a rainy day at home,” said White. “Then I also play a person who magically comes out of the TV and teaches the kids lessons.”
White said the show includes “a lot of silliness,” but also comes with a really good message.
“It’s about coming up against adversity and pushing through, learning that by working hard and with determination things can happen,” said White.
The story, while written for a young audience, is fun for adults and older children, too.
“It’s interactive, so it should be interesting to everyone,” he said. “There is music, dancing and colorful costumes. It’s visually very interesting.”
White also praised the set design, props and costumes.
“It looks like a picture book, it’s really incredible,” he said.
As an added bonus, White’s son, Liam, 9, will join him on stage in their first production together.
Liam plays one of the children in the show and so far, has enjoyed sharing the stage with his dad.
“Oh yeah,” Liam said. “It’s lots of fun. I play a really energetic character.”
White said he is privileged to work alongside his son.
“There have been a lot of proud papa moments getting to see him be creative,” he said.
“Dragons Love Tacos” is being directed by Amy Rene Byrne. The cast includes: Aaron White as “Man in Suit,” “Moxy Clean Guy,” and “Telenovela Character;” Julius Zerbe, kid; Shaela McCrone, white dragon; Avery Campbell, blue dragon; Abigail Leffler, Leroy, A Dog; Emma Endress, red dragon; Liam White, white dragon; Katelyn Brecht, yellow dragon; Blessing Zerbe, kid; Arwen Leal, red dragon; Hannah Bower, blue dragon; Emma Wenner, yellow dragon, and Elizabeth Dowd is the voice of Mom.
Showtimes for “Dragons Love Tacos” include evening and matinee performances. Tickets are $15 for adults, $9 for kids under 18 and can be purchased online at www.bte.org; at the box office (open 2-6 p.m. Tuesday — Friday) and one hour before each performance. To reach the BTE Box Office, call 570-784-8181 or email boxoffice@bte.org.
“This is a fun, high-energy show that kids are going to love,” said Andrea Bishop, communications director. “There is a lot of music, dance, and movement, so this is a fantastic chance to bring even the little ones.”
Bishop said kids as young as age 2 or 3 will enjoy it.
A special free performance for those with sensory issues will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday during which the theater will make modifications such as lower intensity lights and sounds, for anyone who would benefit from those and additional modifications.
To add to the fun, Bishop said “Our friends at Fourth Taco will have the taco truck parked near the theater for our 1 p.m. Tuesday matinees, and on the evenings of the 14th and 21st, and there’s a discount for BTE ticket holders.”