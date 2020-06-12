A Bucknell University history professor got to demonstrate her knowledge on "Jeopardy!" on Thursday night.
Jennifer Kosmin, of Lewisburg, was a contestant on the popular NBC quiz show, airing at 7:30 p.m. The shows are recorded in advance.
She won’t be returning for a second night after wagering all her earnings during "Final Jeopardy." Kosmin came up blank on the clue “he was one of the first recorded autopsies with 23 puncture wounds.” The answer was Julius Ceasar.
Attempts to reach Kosmin after the show were unsuccessful.