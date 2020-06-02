LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s Academic West building achieved the LEED Platinum Certification for Operations and Maintenance.
According to the university, it’s the first academic building in Pennsylvania and one of the first in the Northeast to receive this highest-possible rating, which was verified by Green Business Certification Inc. LEED, which stands for Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, is the most commonly used green building rating system in the world.
Academic West opened in 2013 with an LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
The data that enabled the platinum certification comes from a smart metering system designed into Academic West. Every five minutes, sensors upload to the internet information about the building’s energy use and the indoor environment — like temperature, water flow and HVAC settings. It provides Bucknell Facilities staff a real-time look at Academic West’s energy performance and allows the university to make decisions that further improve efficiency.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO