LEWISBURG — Rabbi Chana Leslie Glazer, chaplain for the Jewish community at Bucknell University for the past four years, has accepted a position leading a synagogue in Northern Virginia near DC. She begins at that Synagogue on July 1.
Her stay at Bucknell officially ended on Sunday. For any and all contact about Bucknell Jewish Life, including the Hillel, Glazer said on Monday, please contact Rev. Kurt D. Nelson, director of Religious & Spiritual Life at Bucknell, at kdn004@bucknell.edu or 570-577-1592.
— RICK DANDES