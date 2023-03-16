LEWISBURG — Bucknell President John Bravman announced on Thursday the establishment of a Center for Access and Success. The center will administer and further develop Bucknell’s signature pathway programs as well as the university’s efforts in the American Talent Initiative — a growing alliance of colleges and universities dedicated to expanding opportunity and access for low- and moderate-income students.
“The center will serve as a home for current and future pathway students, and will provide services and support tailored to meet the needs of these students and their families,” says Lisa Keegan, vice president for enrollment management. The center is scheduled to be fully operational by fall 2023.