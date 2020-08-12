LEWISBURG — First-year Bucknell University students began arriving on campus Wednesday as the start of the university’s staggered arrival process to allow for a more time-consuming check-in.
All students moving back onto the Union County campus had set up appointments for arrival time. Move-in is scheduled to run daily through Sunday. Classes begin Monday.
For some, the move was a long-time coming after months of uncertainty if in-person instruction would even resume.
“I’ve been anticipating this for months,” said freshman Anna Hedengren, 18, of New York City. “It’s a little surreal, a little bit weird, but I am super excited to be here and set up my room. I am so thankful to be on campus.”
All students must present results of two negative tests before receiving their room keys, university spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said. They can be tested on-site, too, if need be, Ferlazzo said. In addition, “All students will be tested during the semester,” Ferlazzo said.
For Hedengren and her mother, Meghan, the second negative test caused a bit of last-minute apprehension. Meghan Hedengren said her daughter’s second test results didn’t arrive in time, so they spent 8 hours this week getting a rapid test to arrive on time.
“I really appreciate the effort Bucknell has done to get the kids back on campus,” Meghan Hedengren said. “As schools were closed for in-person, so many of Anna’s friends couldn’t go back.”
Ben Ferguson, a 19-year-old freshman from Boston, wasn’t looking forward to some extra space in his room on campus. Ferguson will be living in a double room as a single this fall, he said.
“I am really excited to get started,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot great things about Bucknell. We’ve been able to have a group chat with people who will live in the hall, so it will be nice to meet new people.”
Both Hedengren and Ferguson said they were happy with the social distancing and masking they saw their first day on campus.
“I think everybody is a little worried about social distancing and we won’t be in as big of groups as usual,” Ferguson said.
“I’m a little bit nervous, being in a new setting and (the virus) makes it a little tricky,” Anna Hedengren said. “But I feel safe with the plan Bucknell has put into place. I am more excited than nervous.”
Susquehanna University students begin to arrive on campus today with student leaders and student employees coming in first. On Sunday, first-year students enrolled in special programming will move in before transfers begin arriving on Tuesday ahead of the Aug. 24 start of classes.