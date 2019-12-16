Lewisburg High School and Bucknell graduate Doug Lebda, the founder and CEO of The Lending Tree, based in Charlotte, N.C., has acquired a minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a family member and multiple news sources.
According to both the Charlotte Business Journal and the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Lebda, and a Pittsburgh-based family trust have acquired the 5 percent ownership of the Steelers formerly owned by David Tepper, a hedge fund manager who recently bought the Carolina Panthers NFL club. By doing so, Tepper was required to sell his minority shares of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Attempts to reach Lebda Monday evening were unsuccessful.