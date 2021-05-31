Jonathan Hayes has always had an interest in nature and medicine. His exposure to nature and conservation early in his childhood and desire to go to medical school were the main factors in his decision to study biology at Bucknell University.
Now, as the recent Bucknell grad he prepares for a gap year before starting medical school, he will work as a research technician at Gesinger. The close-to-home location and research benefits of working at an academic hospital made a fitting choice for Hayes when considering what he will do to build his resume before moving on to medical school.
Hayes’ thesis at Bucknell focused on the role genetics may play in conserving the critically imperiled grass, river-oats, which was presented to him after joining Dr. Chris Martine’s research lab at the Union County university.
“After joining the lab, Doc Martine proposed this project to me, and I was very drawn to perusing it as a thesis as a way to conserve native wildlife and give back to the community that I grew up in.” said Hayes, of Mifflinburg.
Hayes’s thesis work was assisted by the Pennsylvania Natural Heritage Foundation and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. The conservation botanists helped collect samples of leaf and seed pods from the eleven sites where river-oats continue to grow in the state. Hayes went on to meticulously extract and purify DNA from the samples along with checking the quality of the plants. After sequencing the DNA, the data was introduced into a program and open-source statistical software called the “R” to create usable information that would analyze and assess the diversity of populations determining genetic stability and connections between the populations.
“My findings indicate that populations are generally more secure than previously thought, so after consulting with conservation practitioners, we will be proposing that the conservation status be updated from the current, critically imperiled (S1) assessment, to a rare (S3) status.”
For his research, he was awarded an Undergraduate Research Prize for his thesis from the American Society of Plant Taxonomists. This award is provided as a means to help fund the research.
Hayes had previously orally defended the findings from his thesis research. He is now preparing his work to be submitted to a peer-review journal this summer and is scheduled to present his thesis work at the Annual International Botany Conference this summer.
Hayes said he will not revisit his thesis research post-graduation, but he hopes that his work, along with the three other population genetics projects occurring in Martine’s lab, influences more conservation population genetics research to be conducted by future lab members. He also hopes that the recognition he’s received from his work will allow him to pursue future research interests and help him reach his career goals.
Hayes combines his interest in botany and medicine in his daily life as he uses Pharmacognosy — the study of the physical, chemical, biochemical and biological properties of drugs, drug substances, or potential drugs or drug substances of natural origin — for treatment. This is the idea of taking a natural, plant-based approach to treatments before relying on prescription or over-the-counter drugs.
“In that way, I do utilize natural medicine in my daily life on simple treatments — an example may be trying to drink tea before taking ibuprofen to treat a sore throat.”
Hayes is drawn to the approach to treatment by doctors who practice Osteopathic Medicine. These doctors are trained to explore natural and non-invasive treatments before moving on to invasive treatments or the use of drugs.
As for the beginning of his future career at Geisinger as a research tech, Hayes will be assisting in the management of clinical trials for pharmaceutical drugs. His knowledge and interest in botany and desire to learn more on the subject will be put on hold for the time being, he said. Although the research he conducted for his thesis at Bucknell will provide useful experience as he continues on to the medical field. Some of the clinical trials he will be working on will directly correlate with genetic traits, so his previous work with genetics on river-oats will be beneficial, he said.