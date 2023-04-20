LEWISBURG — A commissioning of the Bucknell Greenway 4-mile multi-use walking path will take place today at 11 a.m. on Bucknell West campus near Depew Field.
The Bucknell Greenway is an initiative of the Human-Ecology Connections subgroup in the Ecological Conservation and Restoration Working Group (ECRWG) of Bucknell's President's Sustainability Council.
BU President John Bravman, Alana Jajko ’15 of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, and Sid Jamieson of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, Bucknell’s former men’s lacrosse head coach, will provide remarks at the commissioning ceremony.